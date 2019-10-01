The man accused of pointing a gun at police officers before he and a female accomplice got into a police car and then crashed it in Ohakune on Saturday has appeared in Whanganui District Court.

Tama Michael Rawhiti, 33, is charged with possessing a long barrel rifle without lawful purpose, using a firearm against a police officer acting in the course of duty and dishonestly taking for his own purpose a Holden Commodore valued at $35,000.

Rawhiti was arrested after a two-day hunt for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at police in Ohakune ended in a dramatic stakeout in Raetihi.

He appeared in court on Tuesday alongside 29-year-old Amelia Ann Morris who is facing the same charges.

Both of the alleged offenders appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon where they were represented by lawyer Jamie Waugh.

Waugh said both defendants had completed applications for legal aid and no applications were made for bail.

No pleas were entered before Judge Philip Crayton remanded both Rawhiti and Morris in custody until they are due to appear in the court again on October 22.