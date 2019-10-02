Everyone is invited to Marton this Saturday to help celebrate the town's 150th anniversary with a day of family-friendly activities. Inside the Memorial Hall, there will be butter churning displays, old fashioned children's games, historic displays and Devonshire teas on offer. In the forecourt, there will be vintage car and engine displays as well as other fun events around town. Visitors are encouraged to dress in 1869 style and join the fun.
Whanganui Literary Festival
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Pick up a programme, see writersfest.co.nz or Whanganui Literary Festival Facebook page.
Whanganui Camera Club 125th anniversary celebrations
When: All week
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: View the exhibition and join events and workshops all week. See whanganuicameraclub.org.nz
October Dance Festival
When: All week
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Dancers from throughout the country are entered to compete in ballet, jazz, modern, hip-hop, tap and groups. Festival pass: adult $14.50, child $8.50. Book at RWOH. See wanganuicompetitions.weebly.com
THURSDAY
St John Book Sale
When: Today 10am to 7pm, Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm
Where: 25 Tawa St
Details: A huge selection of books, magazines and paperbacks. Railway books, half-price cookery books.
Pop-Up Fundraiser Shop
When: 10am to 3pm every day up to and including Saturday
Where: Koha Shed, 88 Duncan St
Details: Antiques and collectables sale.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday - Blackfish
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Documentary film night. Gabriela Cowperthwaite's film explores the story of captive Orca Tilikum's killing of its trainers and reveals how little we humans have learned from these highly intelligent mammals. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Whanganui Literary Festival Gala Opening
When: 6pm
Where: Pioneer Room, Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Details: Mix and mingle with authors and book lovers. Free event.
Tech Old Boys Rugby Reunion
When: "Kick-off" 5pm until full time
Where: The Barracks, St Hill St
Details: Official welcome at 6pm. Introduction of 1969 Wanganui Rugby Union Championship winning team.
James Bowen with Tama K Trio
When: Doors open 7pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave
Details: Touring English folk/punk singer/songwriter. General admission $15, members $10.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
SATURDAY
Marton 150th Anniversary
When: 10am to 3pm
Where: Marton Memorial Hall, Marton Museum and town centre
Details: Celebrate the history of Marton by dressing up and joining the festivities.
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Tech Old Boys Rugby Reunion
When: From 12 noon
Where: Pre-game talk at Grand Hotel
Details: Cooks Gardens to watch Whanganui vs King Country 2pm; Club rooms, Spriggens Park; dinner at The Barracks 7pm. Bookings essential. Contact Blair Whiteman wg@sbawanganui.co.nz
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Goodbye Pub
When: From 2pm
Where: Commercial Hotel, 2 Bell St
Details: The Revamp of the Commercial.
Hans Pucket Celebrate Spring
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen
Details: Auckland Indie pop band on tour. Supported by Finn Johansson + Dick Finnegan's Karaoke. Tickets $15 from undertheradar.co.nz
SUNDAY
Schola Sacra Choir - Requiem
When: 2.30pm
Where: Jane Winston Chapel, Oakland Ave
Details: Iain Tetley conducts the Schola Sacra Choir and instrumental ensemble in
John Rutter's Requiem. Tickets $25, concessions $20, 18 and under free. Available at the door or book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Durie Hill Market
When: 12 noon to 3pm
Where: St Barnabas Church, Maxwell Ave
Details: Gifts, plants, antiques, jewellery, bric-a-brac, coffee, food. Free swan plant seeds for kids.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Ride on No12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Mark Donlon Quintet
When: 6.30pm
Where: St Johns Club, Glasgow St
Details: The Wanganui Jazz Club welcomes a master and his group of young stars.
General admission $20, members $10.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society - Kobi
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Kobi Bosshard is widely considered the grandfather of New Zealand jewellery. This film visits the Central Otago goldsmith in his studio and includes Super 8 footage of his life and family. See
TUESDAY
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl
Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
October Green Drinks
When: 5.30pm
Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant (Taupo Quay entrance)
Details: Networking followed by a talk from Stuart Hylton on waste minimisation and initiatives funded by Whanganui District Council.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
