Everyone is invited to Marton this Saturday to help celebrate the town's 150th anniversary with a day of family-friendly activities. Inside the Memorial Hall, there will be butter churning displays, old fashioned children's games, historic displays and Devonshire teas on offer. In the forecourt, there will be vintage car and engine displays as well as other fun events around town. Visitors are encouraged to dress in 1869 style and join the fun.

Whanganui Literary Festival

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Pick up a programme, see writersfest.co.nz or Whanganui Literary Festival Facebook page.

Whanganui Camera Club 125th anniversary celebrations

When: All week

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: View the exhibition and join events and workshops all week. See whanganuicameraclub.org.nz

October Dance Festival

When: All week

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Dancers from throughout the country are entered to compete in ballet, jazz, modern, hip-hop, tap and groups. Festival pass: adult $14.50, child $8.50. Book at RWOH. See wanganuicompetitions.weebly.com



THURSDAY

St John Book Sale

Advertisement

When: Today 10am to 7pm, Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm

Where: 25 Tawa St

Details: A huge selection of books, magazines and paperbacks. Railway books, half-price cookery books.

Pop-Up Fundraiser Shop

When: 10am to 3pm every day up to and including Saturday

Where: Koha Shed, 88 Duncan St

Details: Antiques and collectables sale.

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday - Blackfish

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Documentary film night. Gabriela Cowperthwaite's film explores the story of captive Orca Tilikum's killing of its trainers and reveals how little we humans have learned from these highly intelligent mammals. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Whanganui Literary Festival Gala Opening

Advertisement

When: 6pm

Where: Pioneer Room, Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Details: Mix and mingle with authors and book lovers. Free event.

Tech Old Boys Rugby Reunion

When: "Kick-off" 5pm until full time

Where: The Barracks, St Hill St

Details: Official welcome at 6pm. Introduction of 1969 Wanganui Rugby Union Championship winning team.

James Bowen with Tama K Trio

When: Doors open 7pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Details: Touring English folk/punk singer/songwriter. General admission $15, members $10.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

SATURDAY

Marton 150th Anniversary

When: 10am to 3pm

Where: Marton Memorial Hall, Marton Museum and town centre

Details: Celebrate the history of Marton by dressing up and joining the festivities.

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Tech Old Boys Rugby Reunion

When: From 12 noon

Where: Pre-game talk at Grand Hotel

Details: Cooks Gardens to watch Whanganui vs King Country 2pm; Club rooms, Spriggens Park; dinner at The Barracks 7pm. Bookings essential. Contact Blair Whiteman wg@sbawanganui.co.nz

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Goodbye Pub

When: From 2pm

Where: Commercial Hotel, 2 Bell St

Details: The Revamp of the Commercial.

Hans Pucket Celebrate Spring

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen

Details: Auckland Indie pop band on tour. Supported by Finn Johansson + Dick Finnegan's Karaoke. Tickets $15 from undertheradar.co.nz



SUNDAY

Schola Sacra Choir - Requiem

When: 2.30pm

Where: Jane Winston Chapel, Oakland Ave

Details: Iain Tetley conducts the Schola Sacra Choir and instrumental ensemble in

John Rutter's Requiem. Tickets $25, concessions $20, 18 and under free. Available at the door or book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Durie Hill Market

When: 12 noon to 3pm

Where: St Barnabas Church, Maxwell Ave

Details: Gifts, plants, antiques, jewellery, bric-a-brac, coffee, food. Free swan plant seeds for kids.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Ride on No12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Mark Donlon Quintet

When: 6.30pm

Where: St Johns Club, Glasgow St

Details: The Wanganui Jazz Club welcomes a master and his group of young stars.

General admission $20, members $10.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society - Kobi

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Kobi Bosshard is widely considered the grandfather of New Zealand jewellery. This film visits the Central Otago goldsmith in his studio and includes Super 8 footage of his life and family. See

TUESDAY

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl

Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

October Green Drinks

When: 5.30pm

Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant (Taupo Quay entrance)

Details: Networking followed by a talk from Stuart Hylton on waste minimisation and initiatives funded by Whanganui District Council.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 10, to Wednesday, October 16, is Tuesday, October 8.