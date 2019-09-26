People with a passion for Whanganui and its airport will be welcomed with open arms by the Airport Control Tower Restoration Group.

The group is restoring the Whanganui airport control tower which was decommissioned in 1989, 50 years after it was built. In July 2002 a public meeting was held to discuss the restoration of the tower as a civil aviation museum and learning centre. The museum opened on February 9, 2014, and work is ongoing.

The group is looking for more people to help out during public opening hours at the control tower, recently-elected president Theresa Enriquez said.

"We need people to be engaged in the control tower so we expand the knowledge base of what it, and the airport, means to Whanganui," Enriquez said.

"We owe Owen's memory, the memory of all people who have gone through the airport, the people of Whanganui, to understand what the role of that tower was."

"Owen" is the late Owen Cantillon-Rice, a driving force behind the restoration project, who died suddenly in August 2014, aged 85, in the control tower cab.

"We hope to be able to carry on the legacy and respect Owen's original vision," Enriquez said.

The tower is currently open for two hours on Sunday afternoons but the group is trying to recruit more volunteers with the aim of opening on Saturdays and Sundays.

They have about 100 members but only seven volunteers who work at the tower.

They're hoping to get at least 20 volunteers on the books to spread the load of opening to the public. At least two volunteers are needed for each shift which lasts a maximum of two-and-a-half hours.

Volunteers will receive training and the group is developing a manual for them. They need to be a "people person" who can learn and disseminate information and ideally they will be able to climb the three flights of stairs to the cab. However, there are also roles for people to be stationed at the bottom of the stairs.

Airport Control Tower Restoration Group volunteer co-ordinator Russell Fleming (left) with immediate past president Robert Hoyle and president Theresa Enriquez.

There was interest from people from throughout New Zealand who wanted to visit the control tower, Robert Hoyle, the group's immediate past president, said.

"We want to bring in stories to the museum about Whanganui-ites who have gone through the airport and on to bigger things around the world."

It was Cantillon-Rice's original vision that the control tower would become an educational centre as well.

"It was a very important airport," Hoyle said.

"There's a lot of history and a lot of Māori history in the surrounding land. The tower itself is of historical significance. We want to make it a focal point for visitors coming to Whanganui. It's at the gateway of Whanganui."

There was a lot of activity happening around the airport, including the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, Air Chathams' service, Mid West Helicopters and Wanganui Aero Club, volunteer co-ordinator Russell Fleming said.

The group hopes to work with other Whanganui clubs and organisations to encourage more visitors to the tower and to help boost other groups' events and activities.

Enriquez said the group was disappointed that bad weather forced them to cancel the Runway Mile race in early September but they were organising another date for the event.

"We apologise that the race didn't go ahead as planned and that there was no alternative date," she said.

"We're looking at another date and the prizes will still apply."

People who are interested in becoming volunteers can contact Russell Fleming on 021 524 244 or visit the tower during opening hours (Sundays 1pm-3pm) to collect an application form.

Those who want to become general members, not volunteers, can contact Theresa Enriquez on 027 667 7486.

Visit Sport Whanganui's website or contact the group to register for the rescheduled Runway Mile.