A popular member of the kitchen staff at Whanganui Collegiate School has celebrated a huge milestone.

Judith Bradley, who is employed by Spotless, which operates the school's kitchen service, has worked there for 30 years. Her long service was recognised at a special afternoon tea on Tuesday.

Site manager Salena Hamlin congratulated Judith on behalf of Whanganui Collegiate School, Spotless "and all of us in the kitchen".

"Thirty years is a huge achievement," she said.

"Thank you, Judith, for all your hard work and your loyalty."

Spotless regional manager Clint Schoultz said the company had been through some "bumpy" times in the past but Judith had stuck with them.

"It says a lot about a person when they have been with a company for 30 years and it says a lot about a person when so many people come to celebrate with them," he said.

Judith said she enjoyed her job and talking to the students.

"They ask me how I'm going - they think of me all the time," she said.

"They're good friends."

Judith was an inspiration, including to other people with disabilities, Hamlin said.

Members of Judith's family and friends joined Spotless and Whanganui Collegiate staff at the afternoon tea in the school cafe. Judith was presented with a bouquet of flowers, a gift card and a certificate of 30 years' service.