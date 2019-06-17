Bunnings Warehouse is working through its resource consent application to Whanganui District Council for a proposed new store in Whanganui.

In January Bunnings Warehouse New Zealand general manager Toby Lawrance confirmed the company was planning to build a new Whanganui store - with more than 50 additional staff required to run it - on London St near the BP service station.

It would replace the current "smaller format" store located in Ridgway St.

"If approved, the new warehouse would represent an investment of over $19 million and span over 8400 square metres, making it well over double the size of the current Whanganui store," Lawrance said.

"All team members at the current Whanganui store would transfer to the new warehouse and be joined by over 50 new team members."

A resource consent application was lodged with Whanganui District Council and draft consent conditions have been issued to Bunnings.

"We are currently in the process of reviewing the draft resource consent conditions in consultation with Whanganui District Council and look forward to continuing to work with them throughout the resource consent process," Lawrance said.