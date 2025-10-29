A new playground is set to be built in Te Mana Park.

Whanganui District Council seeks community input on plans for new playground in Te Mana Park

Swings, slides, merry-go-rounds or other play equipment could be on the cards for the Aramoho community.

Whanganui District Council wants input from the community on plans for a new playground in Te Mana Park.

“We’re keen to hear community input on the playground so we can build something that’s fit for the Aramoho community for decades to come,” council play adviser Finn Boyle said.

The green space is located off Somme Parade, between Stewart St and Mitchell St.

Since the 1960s, the site which will become the new playground has been a chicken farm, a sports field and a community garden.