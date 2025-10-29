“Now it’s time for a new lease on life as a playground,” Boyle said.
Council parks officer Clark Shaheen said the site had “cool features such as the Tutaeika Stream and some big old plane trees, there are plenty of opportunities for interesting play activities [in Te Mana Park]”.
The council will host two community barbecues in the Te Mana Park carpark, 40 Mitchell St, where people can learn more and provide feedback.
The barbecues are scheduled for Thursday, October 30, at 5.30pm and Sunday, November 2, at 3.30pm.
Residents can also give feedback online via a survey available on the Whanganui District Council website. The survey is open until Monday, November 10, at 5pm.
There are presently no public playgrounds upriver from Peat Park.
“Play is so core to childhood and child development,” Boyle said.
“This is a chance to create an inspiring play space for our tamariki, our mokopuna and generations to come.”