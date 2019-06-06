Whanganui police are warning of a spate of thefts of outdoor furniture and garden ornaments in several suburbs.

College Estate, Gonville, St John's Hill and Springvale have been the target of a growing trend in recent months, a police spokesman said.

Items commonly stolen were pot plants, statues, barbecues and furniture. There have been four instances where concrete lion statues have been targeted.

Some of the items were quite heavy, weighing about 40kg.

Advertisement

People with information to help police can ring the new non-emergency number 105.