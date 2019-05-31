

The cooler weather has finally arrived so Art Deco lovers can get their coats, hats and fur wraps ready to take a trip back in time.

The Art Deco Trust's boutique festival takes centre stage from July 19-21 and showcases the best of Hawke's Bay Art Deco.

The winter programme features everything from a stylish ball, a vintage absinthe cocktail evening, world-class jazz performances, a casino night, dining experiences at Napier's Art Deco restaurants, along with fashion, radio plays and polished vintage cars.

"This year's programme is a great mix of heritage focused events and vintage themed events that everyone can enjoy," Art Deco Trust festival director Glen Pickering says.

"There are some exciting new additions to the event line-up with highlights being the Dazzle Ball, which is a night of live music, group dance lessons and the incredible New Zealand Defence Force Jazz Orchestra, a Prohibition Casino and an absinthe tasting and many more exciting events."

Winter Deco Weekend offers a varied programme of events across three days, with dinners, brunches, heritage talks, topped off with plenty of bubbles and cocktails.

The weekend is a chance for locals and visitors to get a more intimate Art Deco experience with audiences still offered a similar variety of events as February's festival. But this time the summer stampede will be replaced with cosy and sophisticated scenes.

Pickering had a final top-tip for anyone considering taking part in the weekend.

"It's all about getting dressed up and having an amazing time at spectacular events."