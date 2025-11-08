Heke said his connection with the story was deep.

“Even though Set in Stone isn’t about me, my takatāpui identity and my own experiences absolutely shaped how I approached it ... I’ve felt those moments of searching for belonging, of wanting to be seen for who you truly are.”

Heke said everyday life could be challenging for the rainbow community in the Bay.

“Hawke’s Bay is a beautiful place, but it can still be tough for our trans whānau. There’s progress, but also a lot of misunderstanding. Visibility can bring both support and discrimination.

“For many, simple things like accessing healthcare, finding safe spaces, or being respected in daily life are still challenges.

“That’s why Set in Stone is so important. It shines a light on what our trans sisters and brothers are facing, right here in our own backyard, while also showing their strength and mana.”

Heke says some scenes are emotionally difficult to perform.

“There’s a section where she speaks about losing family connection and facing violence ... That moment never gets easier to hear or watch, but it’s powerful because it’s real.

“It opens a window into a life most people don’t see.”

The play, which will run on two sessions on November 21 at 118 Karamu Rd North, will also bring a bit of humour, Heke says.

“Being trans isn’t only about struggle it’s also about love, laughter, and unapologetic existence.

“The audience can expect honesty. They’ll laugh, cry, and probably leave with their hearts a little heavier but also more open.”

More from Fringe in the ‘Stings

Another highlight of the festival is Baked Not Burnt, a free live cooking demonstration teaching medicinal cannabis patients how to safely reuse already vaped botanicals (AVB).

Organiser and harm reduction advocate Anthony van Duuren from Puha Express said the aim was to promote smokefree use and practical education.

“I’m super excited that we’re on track in New Zealand to meet our Smokefree 2025 goal.”

After last year’s live testing of medical cannabis potency before and after vaporisation, this year’s event will feature Hamish Christ Coker from Whakamana Cannabis Museum in an improvised cooking show using AVB.

“He will be provided with a grocery bag filled with random ingredients and be given 30 minutes to cook.”

Anthony van Duuren and Hemp-Star Christ at last year's event on medical cannabis consumption. Photo / Jack Riddell

Another event that will push boundaries is The Sin Bin, an exhibition by Hawke’s Bay artist Tiffany Gray, exploring eroticism, taboo and creative freedom.

Fringe in the ’Stings will run across multiple Hastings’ venues with a mix of free and ticketed events.