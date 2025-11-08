Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘Hawke’s Bay can be tough’ - Local artist brings trans woman’s journey to the stage at Fringe in the ‘Stings 2025

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Eru Heke's new play Set in Stone spotlights trans "tough" life in Hawke’s Bay. Photo/ Olivia Wilson

Eru Heke's new play Set in Stone spotlights trans "tough" life in Hawke’s Bay. Photo/ Olivia Wilson

A Hawke’s Bay trans woman’s journey of survival and self-discovery in a region that can be “tough” for the rainbow community will be brought to the stage in a new theatre production at this year’s Fringe in the ’Stings festival.

The annual Hastings arts festival, running from November 20 to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save