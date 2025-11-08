Eru Heke's new play Set in Stone spotlights trans "tough" life in Hawke’s Bay. Photo/ Olivia Wilson
A Hawke’s Bay trans woman’s journey of survival and self-discovery in a region that can be “tough” for the rainbow community will be brought to the stage in a new theatre production at this year’s Fringe in the ’Stings festival.
The annual Hastings arts festival, running from November 20 to24, will again fill the city with music, theatre, visual art and workshops, including a live smokefree cannabis cooking demonstration, teaching patients prescribed medicinal cannabis how to safely prepare and reuse their medicine at home.
One of the highlights of this year’s programme is Set in Stone, an original verbatim theatre piece created by takatāpui artist Eru Heke, inspired by the true story of a Hastings’ trans woman.
“From the first kōrero, I knew her story carried something incredibly special, a truth that needed to be shared,” Heke told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“Every moment in the show is drawn from her real experiences.”
“Even though Set in Stone isn’t about me, my takatāpui identity and my own experiences absolutely shaped how I approached it ... I’ve felt those moments of searching for belonging, of wanting to be seen for who you truly are.”
Heke said everyday life could be challenging for the rainbow community in the Bay.