Whanganui ratepayers are facing an average rates increase of 3.7 per cent for 2019/20.

The Whanganui District Council adopted its 2019-20 Annual Plan on May 22 after considering public submissions.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said individual increases would vary, depending on how rates were assessed for each property, but the average rates rise would be 3.7 per cent.

"We know some residents struggle with the cost of rates so we have worked hard to keep the increase fairly low," McDouall said.

Recent population growth in Whanganui meant rates would be shared between more property owners, he said.

Other key decisions for the 2019/20 Annual Plan included bringing forward funding for the port redevelopment to 2019/20 and increasing it by $6.2 million, making a total of $12.3 million for 2019/20; $80,000 to develop and implement a heritage strategy; and $10,000 to fund Waitangi Day celebrations.