Teachers from Whanganui schools have joined today's "mega-strike", demanding better pay and conditions for primary and secondary teachers.

About 400 people have gathered in Majestic Square this morning to hear speeches before travelling to Palmerston North to join the rally there.

St Anne's School teacher Halim Sheridan told the Whanganui strike that teaching was "in crisis".

"The crisis starts with the unwillingness of people to sign up for this vital role in society," he said.

"Those that remain are under pressure, under resourced and under paid.

"Government after government has rested on the goodwill of teachers because we're nice people."

He said it was the primary school union's third strike.

"We're in unprecedented territory and we're going to continue. Our message to the Government is 'you need to do better'."

