Starting his business was a gamble and The Village Snob owner Paul Harris says if it hadn't worked out, his family could be one of those in need as the cost of living rises.

That's why the operator of the riverside coffee cart is running his "Coffee for a Can" campaign for the second year running.

Harris opened his business on Leap Day (February 29) 2016 and decided that in years where there is no Leap Day, he would celebrate the anniversary on the first Monday in March. Last year he came up with the idea of marking the occasion by asking customers to bring a can of food for the City Mission Food Bank in exchange for a cup of coffee.

"I did it for the first time last year and it was really well received," Harris said.

"We got a trolley load of cans and I'm hoping we'll do better this year.

"I want to make it an annual thing to give back to the community that supports me. It's about sharing the love.

"Starting this was quite a gamble, especially down here [on the riverbank], but I'm in a position where I feel very grateful and have the ability to help those a little less fortunate.

"Whanganui is a very close community and everyone is aware that some people are definitely struggling at the moment with house prices, rent and those sorts of things. If this hadn't worked out, it could have been me needing help from the Food Bank."

Coffee for a Can will run on Monday, March 4, only. The Village Snob will be open from 7.30am to 2pm on the riverbank opposite Pakaitore/Moutoa Gardens.