Three teenagers have been arrested after police deployed road spikes to bring a stolen vehicle to a stop on Whanganui's Great North Rd.

The vehicle had initially crashed into a ditch on Kaikokopu Rd at about 10.18am on Monday when police were informed.

"Inquiries established the vehicle was stolen," a police spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle drove off from the ditch and police located it driving toward Whanganui. A pursuit was initiated.

"The vehicle had three youths, one female and two males."

Police laid road spikes and the vehicle safely came to a stop near the corner of Great North Rd and Parkes Ave.

The three occupants then left the vehicle but were later located after cordons were set up.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, from Whanganui and one 13-year-old female were arrested and will be referred to Youth Aid.