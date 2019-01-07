Bunnings Warehouse is planning to build a new store in Whanganui, with more than 50 additional staff required to run the expanded store.

Bunnings currently has a "smaller format" store located in Ridgway St and there has been speculation for years about a possible move to new premises.

New Zealand general manager Toby Lawrance confirmed on Monday, January 7, that a resource consent application has been lodged to build a new Bunnings Warehouse on a site in London St, understood to be next to the BP service station.

"If approved, the new warehouse would represent an investment of over $19 million and span over 8400 square metres, making it well over double the size of the current Whanganui store," Lawrance said.

"All team members at the current Whanganui store would transfer to the new warehouse and be joined by over 50 new team members.

"Bunnings looks forward to working with the relevant authorities throughout the resource consent process."

Last year Whanganui developer ecoBuild Developments was forced to shelve its planned subdivision on land surrounding the BP service station in London St. Arsenic levels found in the soil were too high for residential use but other uses of the land were possible.