The police operation was conducted in Taihape, Marton and Hunterville.

Two Rangitīkei off-licence premises have been caught selling alcohol to a minor.

A police operation on November 1 visited seven off-licences in Taihape, Hunterville and Marton, with two premises in Taihape selling alcohol to a minor.

Whanganui area prevention manager Phil Weaver said it was disappointing to see non-compliance, particularly from two premises in the same town.

“Alcohol harm has real effects on our community. Both premises have been advised by police of the referral and process,” Weaver said.

“Selling alcohol to minors is a serious offence and is referred to the Alcohol Regulatory & Licensing Authority [ARLA] in Wellington.”