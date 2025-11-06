Advertisement
Rangitīkei liquor stores caught selling alcohol to minor

The police operation was conducted in Taihape, Marton and Hunterville.

Two Rangitīkei off-licence premises have been caught selling alcohol to a minor.

A police operation on November 1 visited seven off-licences in Taihape, Hunterville and Marton, with two premises in Taihape selling alcohol to a minor.

Whanganui area prevention manager Phil Weaver said it was disappointing to see non-compliance,

