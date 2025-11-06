His notable gold medal victories in the World Outdoor Bowls Championships include the 1984 men’s singles title in Aberdeen, the 1988 men’s doubles title with Rowan Brassey in Auckland and the men’s triples in Johannesburg in 2000, with Brassey and Andrew Curtain.
He won medals at two Commonwealth Games and six Asia Pacific Bowls Championships, winning four golds.
Belliss said it was difficult to choose his most memorable moment in the sport because all three of the world title victories were special for different reasons.
His first world title was special because he had to adapt to the slower greens in the Northern Hemisphere.
“It was generally regarded that no one in the Southern Hemisphere could win in the Northern Hemisphere,” he said.
“I couldn’t understand how our best players would go up there and get flogged but [when] you go up there and try it, you realise.
“I had to relearn the game if I wanted to be successful internationally. I didn’t want to just be an international player; I wanted to be a successful international player.”
It was also special because he had visualised beating Scottish player Willie Wood in the final after losing to him in 1982.
“Something I used to visualise was that we’d be 20-all and I’d have to play my backhand bowl, which was the weakest of my shots, to win the game, and that was exactly what happened,” Belliss said.
Belliss was named Whanganui sportsperson of the year in 1981, 1982 and 1983 – ironically becoming ineligible the following year when he became world champion because there was a rule that no one could win more than three total.
In the 1988 Queen’s Birthday Honours, Belliss was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to bowls.
After he retired as a professional player, he became assistant coach for the Blackjacks Bowls NZ national team at the 2006 Commonwealth Games and became head coach in 2019.
Other Kiwis inducted into the World Bowls Hall of Fame are Rowan Brassey, Jo Edwards, Sharon Sims and Val Smith.
Belliss said it was great to be in good company but there were others he thought were unlucky to miss out, such as Elsie Wilkie, Shannon McIlroy, Harry Wilson, Russell Meyer and his triples title win teammate Andrew Curtain.
“This is the start, and no doubt that those others, at some stage, will be there,” he said.
Belliss believes New Zealand bowls needs more investment to compete with the dominance of Australia in the past 20 years.
“That’s come about purely through the money that is in sport in Australia – and that comes through their clubs,” he said.
During his time in Australia, he noticed there were strong school programmes which allowed players to devote time to practising.