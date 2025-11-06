Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui artist Lewis Batchelar selected as NZ Glassworks 2026 Artist in Residence

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Vessels created by New Zealand Glassworks' 2026 artist in residence Lewis Batchelar.

Whanganui-based glass artist Lewis Batchelar will be the 2026 artist in residence at New Zealand Glassworks (Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao).

Batchelar will work in New Zealand Glassworks (NZG) studio in Whanganui from July 6 to August 2.

The work he creates during the residency will be displayed

