

New Zealand Consul-General to the French Pacific, Bruce Shepherd, will always be remembered as a calm and intelligent man who respected his elders and whakapapa.

His dad, Whangārei kaumātua and war veteran Richard Shepherd, said he was very proud of his son, who had a long and distinguished diplomatic career.

Bruce died in New Caledonia on August 29 at the age of 55.

Bruce, of Ngāti Kahu O Torongare decent, leaves behind his wife Christine and son Alexandre.

Advertisement

His parents Richard and June live in Ngāraratunua, on the outskirts of Whangārei.

"He was a great son," Richard said.

"He was a very intelligent man but never to the point of being over-confident or arrogant. He was so calm and relaxed.

"He inherited it from the old people. He used to say 'my behaviour is built on my ancestors'."

New Zealand Consul-General to the French Pacific, Bruce Shepherd, has been remembered as a calm, intelligent man. Photo / supplied

Bruce Shepherd was appointed New Zealand's Consul-General to New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Wallis and Futuna in 2017.

Ambassadorial positions he held during his career included in Ethiopia, Myanmar and the African Union.

He also had postings to the United Arab Emirates, Tonga and the United Nations in Geneva.

Richard said his son did his very best to serve the interests of New Zealand.

Advertisement

According to his colleagues he was the consummate diplomat.

Bruce was born in Christchurch, and because the family travelled extensively due to Richard's military career, he was educated in Christchurch, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Singapore.

Richard Shepherd said his son Bruce was always thoughtful and respectful. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He attended Massey University and majored in history with an honours degree.

Richard - who in 2018 received a Queen's Service Medal for services to Māori and the community - said that, while his son never lived in Northland, he was "very well aware of his whakapapa".

"From his early days he showed great calmness; he was a relaxed young fella and very thoughtful."

Working in foreign affairs was never his first choice of career: he wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps and join the army.

Advertisement

After finishing seventh form at school, he applied, and was invited to attend an officer selection board, but was not successful.

"When I asked why he failed, he said the board told him he didn't have the qualities to be an army leader. When I look back over his 30 odd years in foreign affairs, they definitely got that wrong."

Whangarei kaumātua and war veteran Richard Shepherd was extremely proud of his son Bruce. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Richard said his son still had so much more to offer.

He had plans to return to Whangārei in December 2021, when his posting in New Caledonia was due to finish, and help with Māori development in Northland.

"I think we have been deprived of the opportunity to see what he could do."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters commended the life and work of Bruce Shepherd.

Advertisement

"Mr Shepherd, whose diplomatic career took him to virtually every corner of the world promoting New Zealand's interests, will be deeply missed by colleagues here and abroad," Peters said.

"This eclectic series of ambassadorial roles demonstrates how keenly Mr Shepherd undertook the variety of professional challenges to come his way during a long and distinguished diplomatic career."

Bruce Shepherd will be farewelled in Whangārei in the coming weeks.

Richard said he hoped to get his son home on September 24, and he would later be buried at the church in Ngāraratunua following a service at Newberry's Funeral Home.