Tauranga Sports have overcome a fighting Paroa to claim the Harbourside Netball Centre premier title on Thursday night.

Tauranga absorbed an early onslaught from the young Whakatāne side before prevailing 53-49 at Trustpower Arena.

The game was physical at times and electric throughout as neither team was able to establish any real dominance.

It was Tauranga's ability to win a handful of key moments, particularly in the latter stages, and their efficiency from their own centre pass that helped clinch the victory.

Paroa took a one-point lead into the second quarter, but Tauranga found their rhythm as they negotiated Paroa's

