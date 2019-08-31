On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Paroa took a one-point lead into the second quarter, but Tauranga found their rhythm as they negotiated Paroa'sbrilliance and determination.
Tauranga captain Hayley Saunders was rapt with the triumph, which she attributes to slight edges in fitness and experience.
Tauranga Sports 1 beat Paroa in the Harbourside Netball Centre's premier final.
"I am really happy with the end, it was pretty nerve wracking. They are a young team and have the potential to be epic. We have really wanted to make sure that when we get turnovers, we are scoring off them – that's how you win games. Our centre pass was pretty accurate tonight, it had to be," Saunders said.
Saunders spoke pre-game about the need for her team to enjoy themselves and it took them a little while to find their groove.
"At the start of the game we were a bit nervous and fun wasn't shining through. As the game got on we realised it was our last half, last quarter of the season and we just needed to leave it all out there.
"When we started having fun, you saw those really nice balls getting let go and we didn't do that at the start of the game."