Tauranga Sports have overcome a fighting Paroa to claim the Harbourside Netball Centre premier title on Thursday night.

Tauranga absorbed an early onslaught from the young Whakatāne side before prevailing 53-49 at Trustpower Arena.

The game was physical at times and electric throughout as neither team was able to establish any real dominance.

It was Tauranga's ability to win a handful of key moments, particularly in the latter stages, and their efficiency from their own centre pass that helped clinch the victory.

Paroa took a one-point lead into the second quarter, but Tauranga found their rhythm as they negotiated Paroa's brilliance and determination.

Tauranga captain Hayley Saunders was rapt with the triumph, which she attributes to slight edges in fitness and experience.

"I am really happy with the end, it was pretty nerve wracking. They are a young team and have the potential to be epic. We have really wanted to make sure that when we get turnovers, we are scoring off them – that's how you win games. Our centre pass was pretty accurate tonight, it had to be," Saunders said.

Saunders spoke pre-game about the need for her team to enjoy themselves and it took them a little while to find their groove.

"At the start of the game we were a bit nervous and fun wasn't shining through. As the game got on we realised it was our last half, last quarter of the season and we just needed to leave it all out there.

"When we started having fun, you saw those really nice balls getting let go and we didn't do that at the start of the game."

Tauranga Sports celebrate winning the Harbourside Netball Centre premier title. Photo / Adyn Ogle

Paroa co-captains Roena Williams and Shea Baker were proud of what their team achieved. Williams was inspirational in mid-court for Paroa and says the team worked hard this year.

"We went better than we expected, we fought real hard to the end we couldn't be more happier," Williams says.

"Last year we were playing for third and fourth in division two so this is a big leap.

"Maybe our fitness was a bit of a let-down, but we can improve on that. It is [about] growing and experiencing.

Baker agreed the team had preformed well, and says they are not done yet.

"It is just how far we have come, we came from nothing and we are just building our way up."