Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 is seeking a change in fortune after making the final of the Manawatu Secondary Schools Saturday Netball competition.

Fresh from a three point loss to old foes Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 in the Netball Whanganui Premier A1 competition last week, the Lisa Murphy-coached WHS girls are primed to make history this weekend.

WHS has competed in the Manawatu competition for the past five years finishing third each time, so Saturday's match against Manukura Red is a milestone.

"The final of this competition is decided on points gathered during round robin play, so we get to play Manukura Red again this Saturday," Murphy said.

"We beat then 33-32 last week, but the bonus point they received for finishing within three points of us gave them seven for round robin play, the same as us. It also put Palmerston North Girls High out.

"They [Manukura Red] will be tough, but we are primed for this. It was gut-wrenching to lose the Whanganui Premier final last week, so now we have the chance to turn that around. We have already made history by making the final and a win would top it all off."