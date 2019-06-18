Defending Netball Whanganui Premier A1 champions Kaiwhaiki continue to search for their top form despite a decisive 56-35 win over competition newcomers Kaierau A2 in the first game of round two on Monday night.

Former multiple champions Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 also had a dominant 57-42 victory over Mere Te Aroha and like Kaiwhaiki have certainly not conceded to a sharp looking unbeaten Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School who had the bye on Monday.

Kaiwhaiki coach Te Rina Peina said her girls were still scrambling to hit their straps in the five-team competition, but with three more round robin games to play before the semifinals and finals was confident the winning groove would be found.

"We did win all four quarters against Kaierau A2 on Monday, but it still wasn't our greatest performance," Peina said.

"We have yet to hit our straps and we will need to soon with Kaierau A1 and WHS A1 to play in the coming weeks. I thought our captain Kahu Aki had an outstanding game leading from the front at centre. She had them chasing her all night."

Kaierau A1 coach Walter Edmonds was also concerned consistency was lacking throughout all four quarters.

"We haven't hit our stride yet and need consistency in all four quarters. We ended with a good win and while ours is a relatively new team we have been able to bring in players with experience and that counted," Edmonds said.

"I thought MTA had a good game and their defence took a lot of ball off us, it was just their execution that let them down."

Edmonds singled out Rebecca Alabaster for praise in making a solid transition from goal attack to goal shoot and Kataraina Hakaraia for her performances at both centre and wing attack during Monday's contest.

Neither winning coach on Monday have conceded to a slick-looking unbeaten WHS A1.

"We should have beaten them in round one," Edmonds said.

"We were up by five with five minutes to go and ended up losing by just two - we'll be gunning for them."

Meanwhile, WHS A1 continued their winning run in the Manawatu Secondary Schools A1 grade Saturday competition with a 45-43 win over Manukura Red in Palmerston North in a catch-up game on Monday made possible by a bye in the Whanganui championship.