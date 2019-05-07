Defending Whanganui Premier A1 netball champions Kaiwhaiki sent a scare through their rivals with a commanding victory over competition newcomers Kaierau A2 on opening night of the 2109 season.

The competition has been reduced to a five team contest with Marist A1 and Cullinane pulling pin this season.

Netball Whanganui chairwomen Nicole Dryden said it came down to a strength in numbers and strength in firepower.

"To play in Premier A1 grade you really do need to have the numbers to field a team each week and the strength to compete against the competition. Unfortunately, Marist and Cullinane didn't feel they could this season leaving a five team competition with the arrival of last year's Premier A2 winners, Kaierau A2," Dryden said.

Kaierau A2 narrowly won the first quarter 14-13 and scored the most points in the final quarter, but finally succumbed 64-41 to the titleholders.

Kaiwhaiki coach Te Rina Peina was delighted to begin so well.

"It was great to start our season off on the front foot,' Peina said.

"The majority of our 2018 team have returned with four new players welcomed into our 2019 team - Luisa Bogileka, Kiwi Hunter, Jamie Mayberry and Awhina Te Uamairangi who all made their debut last night against the newcomers Kaierau A2.

"We had a slow start, however we found our connections with each other as the game progressed with Kiwi Hunter having an outstanding game picking up many intercepts and deflections.

"Jamie Mayberry had a strong defensive game with a team effort to get the ball through court to the shooting combination of Sharnarose Pehi and Te Rangimaire Maihi. Sharnarose Pehi had a strong game, shooting at over 80 per cent.

"This week we were without captain Kahureremoa Aki who returned last night from Touch World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. We were pleased to come away with a strong win first up and we have plenty to work on leading up to next weeks game against Whanganui High School," Peina said.

Kaiwhaiki goal shoot Sharnarose Pehi, seen here against WHS last season, had a strong game on opening night shooting over 80 percent in the 64-41 win over Kaierau A2.

Last year's Premier A1 runners-up Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 looked a shade rusty early in the game with Mere Te Aroha, but held on to win 47-32 in the end.

"It was quite a low scoring game and I was happy with our defensive play to keep it that way," Kaierau A1 coach Walter Edmonds said.

"Our new player, Leigha Stormont, a Year 13 Whanganui Girls College student, played very well at goal keep, It up to her that we had such a good defensive game."

Phillips Electrical WHS A1 had the bye on opening night, but they will be well prepared for the start of the season after only just returning from winning the under-18 title at the International Netball Festival Gold Coast tournament in Australia at Easter.

WHS also kick started their Open A1 Secondary School season in Manawatu with a convincing 39-9 win over Nga Tawa on Saturday.

WHS play Kaiwhaiki next week and Kaierau A1 shapes up to the club's A2 side, while Mere Te Aroha has the bye.