Throngs of people in singlets, sarongs, straw hats and sandals are streaming into Tauranga Domain as the One Love festival gets under way this afternoon.

Gates opened at 11am for the sold-out event, which is Tauranga's biggest two-day music festival.

Streets and berms surrounding the venue were quickly running out of parking, with those in the immediate vicinity closed to all traffic.

The mercury was sitting at 26C at 2pm according to the MetService, which has predicted a high of 29C today for Tauranga.

The scorching heat, however, is not keeping some festival punters from dancing, while others sit and chill out, watching from the edges of the dance area.

People have come from all over New Zealand as well as some from overseas.

Liv Hines, 26, had never even been to Tauranga before, but a friend had mentioned how good the One Love festival was and she felt compelled to come along this year.

She set off with friend Sophie Bell on Thursday night, arriving in Tauranga Friday morning.

"[Tauranga's] amazing ... not what I was expecting at all," Hines said.

The Wellingtonians said they were still getting used to the heat, and drinking lots of water.

"And slapped on the sunscreen!"

They were both looking forward to tonight's international headliner Sean Paul as well as L.A.B tomorrow.

Paul has already been on the receiving end of some Tauranga hospitality, receiving a creative gift from a local artist.

What you need to know:

• Gates open at 11am both days and close at 10.30pm tonight and 10pm Sunday night

• Bring sunscreen and a hat

• Keep hydrated

• Take public or shared transport if possible

• Drunk people won't be allowed entry

• All attendees will be searched on entry

For a full list of what you can and can't bring to the festival, visit the website.



Road closures:

Road closures will be in place along Cameron Rd between Brown St and Wharf St and including Park St, Monmouth St, McLean St, Durham St and Harrington St.