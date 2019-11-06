The Soweto Gospel Choir is bringing its Freedom tour to Napier in 2020 in honour of the father of their rainbow nation, Nelson Mandela, and South Africa's struggle for freedom.

It is the first time the group has come to Napier since touring New Zealand in 2011.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning choir has been sharing its songs and music with audiences across the globe for nearly two decades.

Comprised of 18 of the best artists in South Africa, these performers have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Ben Harper, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Josh Groban.

For the first half of this concert, the choir will perform Songs of the Free, a rousing programme celebrating the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela. The second half consists of international gospel classics including the group's take on Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Producer Andrew Kay said the choir members are thrilled to return to New Zealand.

"The group continues to inspire fans worldwide and we hope that our uplifting message of hope, faith, and joy reaches audiences new and old on this special return visit as we celebrate the legacy of the great Nelson Mandela."

Filling the stage with vibrant costumes, incredible vocals and uplifting songs, Soweto Gospel Choir is 90 minutes of indisputable bliss, leaving audiences exhilarated as they dance in the aisles.

The dynamic choir performs traditional and contemporary music, adding its unique feel and interpretation to both.

They also perform in six of South Africa's 11 official languages with rich harmonies and earthy rhythms.

Along with traditional South African anthems, the choir will perform its famous renditions of Amazing Grace, Hallelujah, and Freedom Songs Medley. They will perform at the Municipal Theatre on Tuesday, March 24 with tickets available on their website.