Rally closes road

Traffic congestions and delays are expected on Friday afternoon in central Whangārei as a result of a road closure. Whangārei's Dave Culham Drive will be closed on Friday from 4pm to 11pm for the International Rally of Whangārei. Whangārei District Council said traffic management will be in place and thanked people for their patience. The drivers and their cars will be lined up on Te Matau a Pohe from 5pm where fans can get up close and meet the drivers. After the opening ceremony, racing in the super special stage starts at 7pm.

Ex county clerk dies

Former Whangārei county clerk Peter Field has died in his sleep, aged 90, in Staines-upon-Thames, England, where he retired to in 1989. Field was county clerk from 1967 to 1972 and prior to that served as town clerk in Putaruru, Stratford and Havelock North. Born in Sydney, Field came to New Zealand in late 1951 when he was a chef in the Merchant Navy on the MS Wanganella. Prior to that he was on the first Wahine ship, chartered by the New Zealand Government to carry army troops to Korea, which ran aground on August 15, 1951 on the Masela Island Reef off Cape Palsu in the Arafura Sea, where it remains today. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 66 years, five children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Meth trial delayed

The High Court trial of two people in Whangārei charged in connection with the meth bust on Ninety Mile Beach has been delayed. Salaima Fakaosilea, 30, and Stevie Cullen, 36, are jointly charged with two charges of importing meth and another two of participating in an organised criminal group. One juror selected on Monday was discharged and the replacement juror selected yesterday was also discharged by Justice Christine Gordon. A replacement will be selected this morning. The trial is set down for five weeks.

Live gigs for Music Month

Whangārei performance space Oneonesix and community radio station Beagle Radio are running an event in May's NZ Music Month for local acts. A series of live gigs to celebrate young up and coming local solo bands will run at Oneonesix in the last week of May. Oneonesix has funding from the Whangārei District Council Creative Communities Fund to cover the costs of hiring a PA, sound technician and marketing as well as being able to pay each performer a small fee. Each act will have their set livestreamed on Beagle Radio and will be interviewed by a DJ before playing. NZ Music Month in May has gone from a period of encouraging radio to play more local tunes, to a 31-day celebration of homegrown talent across the length and breadth of the country. The Oneonesix shows will be nightly from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, from 4-6pm.