Whanganui musicians are encouraged to polish up their best versions of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison or Starr songs.

Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman says The Riverside Shindig vintage song contest was a very successful part of this year's Vintage Weekend and will be held again on January 20, 2019.

"This time the vintage artist is The Beatles which leaves a very large song list to choose from and a lot of amazing music so musicians can select one that demonstrates the best of their abilities.

"You simply need your voice and a guitar, keyboard or even a backing track to accompany yourself or it can be you and a friend."

Some suggestions are She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, A Hard Days Night, Yesterday, Eleanor Rigby, I'll Follow the Sun or even Octopus's Garden.

Jellyman stresses that this is not a soundalike competition, rather a chance to perform a Beatles song with individual style and quality voice.

"Last year we uncovered some really good talent and I would expect to find some more talented musicians young and old who can sing and entertain us."

The contest will be held at the Lucky Bar on Thursday, January 10 and four finalists will be chosen to perform on the main stage at the Riverside Shindig.

To enter contact Bruce Jellyman at bruce.jellyman@gmail.com