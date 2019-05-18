About 100 people from all nationalities have come together to celebrate and recognise African culture at the second annual Africa Day in Rotorua.

Held at the Linton Park Community Centre on Saturday, it included performances from the Rotorua African Drumming group, singing by Miss Teen Rotorua 2018 Azrael Spiryt, an African fashion show, Indian dance and display of African artefacts including outfits, jewellery, musical instruments and paintings.

Organiser Faustinah Ndlovu said the day was about celebrating people from all African countries.

"I fell that we, as Africans, sort of hide ourselves. It's good to show off our culture and be proud of who we are and our identity.

"When I got my citizenship they encouraged us to still practise our culture. With an intercultural Rotorua I feel we have a part to contribute to the whole multiculturalism."

Ndlovu said the event attracted people from across the Bay of Plenty.

Africa Day organiser Faustinah Ndlovu. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We [Africans] are big in numbers but I can't say how many. We've got South Africans, people from Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana."

The African Drumming Group was led by a Japanese woman who had learned the art and Ndlovu said she was proud people of other cultures were learning about African drumming.

Event MC Dr Kudakwashe Tuwe said the rhythm and sound of drumming carried a message.

"Drumming is not just about making noise, it's about rhythm."

Kudakwashe Tuwe at Africa Day. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gray Keyworth, one of the drummers, joined the group a few months ago after seeing it advertised.

"I thought I wouldn't mind giving it a go and thought I'd try it.

"It keeps the brain active."

He said he was still learning a lot about African culture and was looking forward to an upcoming workshop with master drummer Koffie Fugah, originally from Ghana.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay and mayor Steve Chadwick were also at the event.

Africa Day is normally celebrated on May 25 all over Africa in most African communities.

At the same time as Africa Day , a Love & Peace Multicultural Charity Concert was held at The Arts Village.

It included a concert and craft activities such as origami, henna and flax craft and attendees were asked to make a donation to support the Christchurch victims.

Performers included Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology music students, Taiko Japanese drummers, African drummers, Cook Island drummers and an African dance mini workout with Koffie Fugah.

On Friday, the day before the concert, African Drumming Rotorua and Fugah held an African drumming workshop.