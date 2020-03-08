Challenge our 18-hole Championship Mini Golf Course set amidst the tranquillity of a New Zealand garden paradise!

Mini Golf Rotorua has a backdrop of native trees, birdlife, ponds with fish. Rabbits roam free while you play the 18 whole mini golf championship course.

Night time brings a different atmosphere as the whole course is turned into a fairy light wonderland of golf, an ideal venue for your work do or birthday party. There is a BBQ for hire, and table on request for food. They also have a locals discount with proof of residence.

Owner David Eades bought the land about 17 years ago and set about designing the course.

"The course was prefabricated in USA and designed so someone's score reflects their skill level and not their luck value".

Ten years ago the free roaming rabbits were introduced and have been such a hit.

Photo / Supplied

Night golf has gained such popularity that it is now a permanent part of the business Tuesday to Saturday, summer and winter.

Mini Golf has a huge repeat customer base visiting from around NZ and is strongly supported by locals.

David says the success has come from providing a unique fun experience in a clean safe environment, maintained exceptionally by a great team looking after their customers.

Catherine and Joe are very passionate about their job and who wouldn't be? They get to bring their pets to work with them and enjoy beautiful surroundings with lovable affectionate giant Flemish rabbits.

Joe enjoys customer service and deals with the building and maintenance work; he loves setting up the fairy lights and graphic design aspects.

Catherine specialises in customer service and does a wonderful job maintaining the gardens and looks after the pets.

Photo / Supplied

Visitors come from all over the world and especially enjoy the rabbits, pets, birdlife and beautiful NZ gardens and the friendly chats with the team. Both Joe and Catherine enjoy everything the role brings especially meeting people from all over the world and of course the local community.

Catherine once had a customer tell her there were baby rabbits out on the course and she did not believe it until a customer showed her. Joe recalls a favourite customer experience when a lost golf ball turned up because the bunny had been sitting on it!

People also really love to be greeted by the friendly dogs especially when they have left their pets at home whilst away on holiday, "nothing beats a cuddle with a friendly dog" says Joe.

Catherine was at Mini Golf ten years back and was asked to rejoin the team which she eagerly accepted and returned with her dog Holly. Joe, who has been with the team for over 2 years, loves working with Catherine as they harmonize so well and compliment each other's skill set.

Photo / Supplied

After 4 successful record months, Mini Golf is inviting locals and those who mention the article for the remainder of March 2020 will receive half price admission in celebration of their success "It means a lot to share our success with our local community" said David.

A perfect opportunity to come and celebrate with David, Catherine and Joe, see the big cuddly bunnies in their bunny paradise, while testing out your skills on the course.

CONTACT INFORMATION

152 Fairy Springs Road, Rotorua

Phone: +64 7 343 9349

Email: minigolfnz@gmail.com

minigolfrotorua.co.nz