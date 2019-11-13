Coffee has brought people together to discuss the personal effects of mental health and addiction.

Whanganui's first Conversation Cafe led by the Whanganui District Health Board's Mental Health & Addiction Service was held in October to give people a chance to sit and chat in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.

The aim of the evening was to listen to the voices of the community that have lived with experiences of mental health and addiction services and their whanau.

The inaugural event held at Balance Whanganui was supported by Balance, Te Oranganui Trust and Mental Health & Wellbeing Support.

Kathy Haskell, improvement and change manager at the DHB's Mental Health & Addiction Service, said they were seeking ideas and insight around mental health services.

"We wanted those with lived experience and their whānau, to come and have a coffee and a chat about what they had been through, and share feedback of their experiences using the services and ideas for improvement."

The evening began with refreshments and a welcome and then participants rotated between five tables with each table having a host to facilitate the conversation around a specific question, changing at each table.

Haskell said the event proved hugely beneficial as 23 guests provided valuable information to help her and her team improve their work.

"They were enthusiastic and eager to continue to be part of the monthly Conversation Cafe."



The event came as part of an integrated community approach to mental health and addiction service improvements that includes five national priority areas designated by the Health Quality Safety Commission.

These include zero seclusion, connecting care, learning from serious adverse events and consumer experience, maximising physical health and improving medication management and prescribing.

The next Conversation Cafe is scheduled for November 21.