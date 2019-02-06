Whanganui's Kevin Nicholson has backed up his Downer New Zealand Masters Games triathlon win by cruising to a gold medal in the duathlon super sprint.

Nicholson led throughout Wednesday's race over a short course, giving him a chance to "blow out some cobwebs" as he gears up for Ironman New Zealand in March.

But before that he has the open water swim and swim/run multisport event left to try to add to his masters games medal tally.

At 2km/6km/1km, the duathlon was a "short but challenging course", Nicholson said.

"It was good to blow some cobwebs over a short distance like that.

"You always think those short distances are easy but they're a lot harder, especially when you train mainly for long distance.

"It's a neat little event which makes it available to many more people than a standard triathlon. It was great to see so many more people from different age groups here.

"It's quite inspirational really."

Kevin Nicholson followed up his triathlon gold medal with a win in the men's duathlon super sprint. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Nicholson has only recently moved to Whanganui and said the masters games had been a great way for him to get amongst the community.

"There's a lot of great areas for training, especially on the bike, I love it. I'm part of the Whanganui tri-club as well, I've joined up with that."

Emma Parsons was the first female across the line and 6th overall, picking up her third gold medal of the games.

"It was challenging," she said.

"I'm a bit of a long distance athlete and this was coming off the back of half ironman three weeks ago, it's very much a change from endurance to sprints.

"This course is very undulating and you can't get into a rhythm. It's a very technical course."

Parsons has already won gold in the indoor rowing and stair racing these games and will compete in indoor triathlon and swimming.

Having done triathlon for 15 years, the Whakatane woman wanted to give the masters games a go for the first time.

Meanwhile, Bruce Harding (2nd) and Stephen Brandon (3rd) rounded out the places in the men's field while Ellie Bowen (2nd) and Lisa Horn (3rd) were the next fastest women across the line.

The duathlon attracted 35 entrants with Sarah Hird and Anna Jones the only team in the running.