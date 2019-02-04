Past reputations counted for little in the final of the 35+ Men's basketball tournament at the Downer New Zealand Masters Games at Springvale Stadium this afternoon.

The Cactis team was stacked with former Tall Blacks and NZ Breakers players, but in the final game the Cardinals from Palmerston North were able to get up 46-43.

Controller Peter Te Huna said the lead went back and forth, but it was clear after three days of games that fatigue was beginning to set in.

There was no quarter given on defence in the final.

The Cardinals victory reversed their loss to the Cactis in pool play over the weekend.

In the playoff for third, local team Station United beat Taranaki's Nut Club by a blow out score.

Station United, blue, had a big win in the playoff for the bronze medal against Nut Case from Taranaki.

There were 21 teams that took part in the basketball module of NZMG, with one late pullout on Friday requiring changes to the 22 team draw.

Te Huna said the feedback this year was good, from three Australian guest players who all said they would be back, through to the Tall Black legends like Phill Jones who said he couldn't fault the organisation.

Former Tall Black Phill Jones looks for an opening.

Te Huna's task now turns to Whanganui 2021, as he will promote the NZMG in the hopes of getting all these team's back plus a few more.

Next on the local scene will be the annual Louise Brandon Memorial Tournament on Labour Weekend.