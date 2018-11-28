A record number of early bird entries have been received for the Downer New Zealand Masters Games.

Just over 2400 entered the event before the October early bird cut-off compared with 2032 in 2017.

"That is a significant number up on 2017," games manager Tasha Paladin said.

"And we actually have a lot more active participants which is fantastic."

Standard entries for the 30th anniversary of the games, hosted by Whanganui in February next year, are now open until January 9.

The games has also secured transport deals for competitors with Horizons Regional Council waiving bus fares for all registered participants and supporters.

Air Chathams will be offering "heavily discounted" flights from Auckland for games registered residents while River City Cabs will also be providing discounts.

"We're trying to make it very easy for people coming from overseas or directly from Auckland to fly down, use the buses an leave their cars at home," Paladin said.

The games have lost one event though with the dog handling being cancelled after organisers pulled out.

"Unfortunately we were completely unable to reverse their decision.

"To upset 27 people who were travelling from predominantly outside Whanganui is not something we wanted to do.

"We're pretty gutted that we've had to communicate that with those participants."

Suzuki New Zealand's Gary Collins (left) hands over the Vitara to Games manager Tasha Paladin (centre) and Masters Games company chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan earlier this year.

Paladin said the games village will start to be set up from January 25 with organisers focusing on providing local food and entertainment.

"We're a host city.

"This is an opportunity for us to celebrate, showcase what Whanganui has to offer."