

More berths are not in plans for a $2 million redevelopment of Sulphur Point Marina which is expected to modernise the marina with a focus on sustainability.

The 561-berth marina remodelling and redevelopment was under way, Tauranga Marina Society manager Greg Prescott said.

"We have a really old structure here that is not far off having its 40th birthday and it won't last forever. At some point, we have to put in some new stuff.

"The problem with what we are doing is this doesn't necessarily create any more dock space for people to keep their boats, all it is is replacing old with new."

Advertisement

Under the contract with Tauranga City Council, the Marina Society had agreed to progressively replace all the piers and fingers at no expense to the ratepayer. It was all self-funded by the berth owners, Prescott said.

Whilst some landbased works are already underway, the on-water component of the project is planned to commence in the second half of 2020. Photo / Supplied

The marina upgrade is expected to be finished at the start of November.

While some landbased works are already under way, the on-water component of the project is due to start in the second half of the year with the installation of phase one of the floating marina. This will include a new pier to welcome the largest boats in the marina, up to 24m, and a fuel pontoon.

"We've needed to build up that rock wall for some time with rising sea levels and the one in 100-year storms happening every couple of years. We have taken water into the marina from over that wall and we need to keep people safe."

Prescott said the society decided to enlist Poralu Marine to build the new infrastructure because of the environmental focus.

"If you look at what you can get locally in New Zealand, it is basically a concrete system. And while there is nothing really wrong with that, we weren't convinced it was the way to go.

"We were impressed by the fact that the Poralu system is completely recyclable, so in 40 years' time when someone wants to replace it, the aluminium and plastic you can recycle."

Marina manager Greg Prescott said the new pier product was picked because of its environmentally friendly status. Photo / File

Poralu Pacific area manager Marie-Alexandra Hegot said she was delighted to enter the New Zealand market with such an iconic marina.

Advertisement

"It is a real pleasure to partner with a forward-thinking customer, approaching the project looking for better alternatives to what the market currently offers. Tauranga Marina Society definitely intends to be at the vanguard of boating facilities in New Zealand.

"The graphite grey finish is unique and a very good choice to achieve a modern

and sharp final look."