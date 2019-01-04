Two men and a dog have been rescued after their boat's engine failed off the treacherous Hokianga Harbour Bar.

The trio went out fishing in a 4m open Mac boat about 8am on Friday, anchoring between the bar and Northwest Reef.

When the sea started getting rough because of the outgoing tide they decided to head back in but couldn't start their engine, Jeff Cramp, of Hokianga Coastguard, said.

When the rescue boat reached them the swell was 2m and breaking 3m over the bar.

Advertisement

It took three attempts to get a line out to the stricken boat, and then the Coastguard vessel had to tow it directly towards the bar because towing it the other way would have taken it over the reef.

''She was a pretty spooky half hour towing them out of trouble,'' he said.

Cramp, who is also Rawene's senior police constable, said he was pleased to see both men and their large dog were wearing lifejackets.

However, they should not have gone out of the harbour in choppy conditions in a small open boat. The trio were towed safely to Ōpononi.

A few days earlier, five people had to be rescued when their 7m boat capsized near the entrance to the Whangapē Harbour, the nest harbour to the north.

All five, members of one family aged from their early 20s to mid-60s, were brought home safely after a night rescue involving local residents, Ahipara Fire Brigade and Far North Surf Rescue. In that case, lifejackets were on board but were not being worn.