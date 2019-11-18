Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

This, our 21st episode, is hosted by Zaryd Wilson and Simon Waters.

We discuss the upcoming Labour Party conference to be held in Whanganui and the selection of Steph Lewis as Labour's candidate.

We review reporter Laurel Stowell's front page feature article that proposes Whanganui could become a hub for Maori tourism.

New columnist Rob Rattenbury defends the Baby Boomer generation in his latest article and we hop aboard Whanganui's newest attraction, a genuine red double decker bus.

The weekend saw the second running of the Runway Mile as well as the Durie Hill Kindergarten's colourful chaos fun walk around Virginia Lake.

And we praise the rain gods for saving our cricket team's fortunes in the Furlong Cup.

Your podcast hosts, Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson.

