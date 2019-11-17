Whanganui families went crazy for colour as they spent a Sunday afternoon walking around Virginia Lake.

Organised by Durie Hill Kindergarten, the colour chaos fun walk fundraiser was a big success.

One hundred and fifty people of all ages came out to meet at the punch bowl where spot prizes were drawn out and bags of colourful, non-toxic powder were handed out to the crowd.

Participants dressed in either white or black clothing showered themselves in different colours before going to the walking track.

Along the walkway, volunteers from the Central Baptist Youth Group were stationed at five colour stations, throwing more coloured powder at walkers as they passed through.

Paige Conley and Caity Lambert enjoy themselves as they get showered with colour walking around Virginia Lake. Photo / Bevan Conley

Head teacher, Lani Cotterill said the purpose of the fundraising which came from entry fees was to be put towards finishing their deck awning project and to upgrade their carpentry area.

"It's the first time doing a colour walk fundraiser but we'll probably look at making it an annual thing as it's great for getting families involved."

She said she has a rough estimate of around $2000 being raised from the event with $600 being gifted from a private donation.

A number of Whanganui businesses sponsored the event and made it possible for the kindergarten to purchase the coloured powder.

Cotterill said they have a long way to go to get the funds they need to begin their projects but the event was a good start.