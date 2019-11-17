Grand Hotel publican Neville Gorrie is known for his generosity in supporting charity events in the River City and he has now added rides in a double-decker bus to his repertoire.

"I am a hotel owner first and foremost so I can't be driving it around all the time," he says.

"I will use it to transport groups to functions at the Grand and to help promote Whanganui."

He says he may also make it available for occasional charity events in exchange for contributions towards running costs.

Gorrie obtained his bus driver licence when he worked as a volunteer for the Wellington Paraplegic and Physically Disabled Association and having lived in London he had always dreamed of driving a red, double-decker bus.

When a genuine 1954 model that once travelled the 169 Dagenham route came up for sale, he had to have it.

After owning it for 12 years, he has faithfully restored it and got it back on the road.

It was formerly owned by the Wellington South Lions Club and first arrived in New Zealand around 30 years ago.

"I knew it would be appreciated in Whanganui because people here love classic transport."

Gorrie said now that the bus has been restored, he will be looking to find a good long-term parking spot out of the weather.

He is looking forward to driving guests in the bus during Whanganui Vintage Weekend in January.

In the meantime, the bus can be flagged down for a ride to the Grand at around 5pm on a Friday or it can be booked to transport guests for functions at the hotel. Ph 06 345 0955.