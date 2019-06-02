The Matariki Glow Show - which is visiting Whanganui this month - is a giant-scale puppet show suitable for 2 to 10-year-olds using magical glow-in-the-dark characters from Māori myth and legend.

The show features more than 50 glow-in-the-dark puppets under ultraviolet light in a black-box theatre environment.

Rich in te reo Māori, it is promoted as an upbeat show that has the audience buzzing from the outset.

The 40-minute show brings a bit of magic to Kiwi kids as the puppets, including a 5m taniwha, tell the story of the Matariki and Puanga stars, to a backdrop of catchy music that engages the audience.

The show will be followed by a Q&A session.

A free storybook will be given to every child in attendance.

The show was conceived by Sarah Burren, creative director of Little Green Man Productions, who created all of the puppets.

Burren's costumes, puppetry and characters have appeared on stages and screens around the world.

"We were so thrilled with the audience response last year and wanted to ensure the show could be taken to other regions of New Zealand," Burren said.

"We've created something unique and innovative, with a strong Māori voice, that Kiwis of all ages can enjoy."

Little Green Man has partnered with children's media specialists Fuzzy Duckling Media. Its chief executive, Sam Witters, says the company is excited to be involved in taking the Matariki Glow Show to audiences nationwide.

"We are proud to support a show that brings Māoritanga to all New Zealanders through great storytelling and stagecraft.

"The large-scale puppetry is stunning, the songs are brilliant and the innovative nature of the glow-in-the-dark theatre experience is world class."

There will be two performances of the Matariki Glow Show at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Wednesday, June 12 at 10am and 11.30am. Tickets are $12.30. To book and watch videos from the show visit glowshow.co.nz.