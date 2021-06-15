Milson Rotary Club revitalises Palmerston North Women's Refugee outdoor area

The outdoor area of Palmerston North Women's Refuge after the makeover. Photo / Supplied

When Gabrielle Bundy-Cooke asked what Rotary could do to help Palmerston North Women's Refuge, she was immediately taken to the back of its Main St East offices.

The outside area was grey and run down and there was nothing that would make you want to spend time there, Bundy-Cooke says.

As president of the Rotary Club of Milson, Bundy-Cooke decided to champion the project to fellow Rotarians, especially as it is 100 years since New Zealand's first Rotary club was formed.

Refuge manager Zubeda Shariff told Bundy-Cooke she would love the large outdoor play/ social area to be made attractive and inviting to families when they come seeking support.

The outdoor area of Palmerston North Women's Refuge before the makeover. Photo / Supplied

The 52-member club swung in behind the project. The site was cleared, the walls painted, and swings, safety matting, shade sail, barbecue, picnic tables, planter boxes and basketball hoop installed.

The Rotaract Club of Massey University helped with the working bee and a lot of materials and tradespeople time were donated.

Bundy-Cooke says it is an ongoing project as maintenance of the "happy space" will be required.

She says Rotary is about service before self and she enjoys Rotary as it is about making other people feel good.

"I want to be part of a community group that looks after people less fortunate."