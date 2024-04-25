Balkan nine-piece Niko Ne Zna will warm up Palmerston North on May 4. Photo / Daniel King

Niko Ne Zna, Wellington’s Balkan nine-piece extravaganza, bring their powerful party music back to Palmerston North on May 4.

Think trumpets, trombones, saxophone, sousaphone, drums, percussion and vocals.

Niko Ne Zna are a staple of the New Zealand festival circuit bringing a hot and spicy taste of the old countries. Playing original music as well as classic songs from the Romani-soaked Balkan states, Niko Ne Zna say their hypnotic melodies and wild infectious rhythms will set even the most rhythmically challenged moving and grooving.

The line-up consists of two trumpets, soprano saxophone, bass and tenor trombones, sousaphone, balkan bass drum (tapan) and snare drum. To top it off, their vocalist/percussionist Nikkie Rich sings in several languages.

Trumpet player Ben Hunt has strong Manawatū links because he spent some of his youth here and has immediate family in Palmerston North.

Three of Niko Ne Zna’s original songs featured in the internationally acclaimed film What We Do In The Shadows.

The Globe will remove the front two rows of seats to create a dance floor.

The Details

What: Niko Ne Zna

When: Saturday, May 4, 8pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: globetheatre.co.nz or the box office