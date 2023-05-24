Parkinson's Manawatū Action Group chairman Steve Parsons and Inner Wheel Club of Palmerston North president Julie Watson with the wheelchairs.

Parkinson's Manawatū Action Group chairman Steve Parsons and Inner Wheel Club of Palmerston North president Julie Watson with the wheelchairs.

The Inner Wheel Club of Palmerston North has donated two wheelchairs to Parkinson’s Manawatū Action Group.

When Inner Wheel heard that Parkinson’s Manawatū had no wheelchairs to offer its members to attend appointments or meetings, the service organisation decided to do something about it.

Many people with Parkinson’s cannot afford a wheelchair, Inner Wheel president Julie Watson says.

The wheelchairs were used the day after they were donated.

Parkinson’s New Zealand district nurse Dianne Ackerman told Inner Wheel members one chair would be used immediately by a person with Parkinson’s who had had a fall.

The Inner Wheel Club of Palmerston North meets monthly at Whareata.

The club was chartered in 1978 and currently has 40 members.

Its objectives are to promote true friendship, encourage the ideals of personal service, and foster international understanding.

Watson says the club supports many organisations by donating goods members have made or raised money to purchase, such as toilet bags, calico dolls, wheat bags and woollen blankets. Members collect for Daffodil Day and Tree of Remembrance.

“We support Look Good Feel Better, Days for Girls and the Luck Centre to name a few,” she says.

“If you want to meet new people, serve your community and be part of the largest voluntary women’s service organisation in the world, this could be for you. We are women in action, working together to make a difference and improve lives.”

To find out more email palmerstonnorth@iwnz.org.nz.