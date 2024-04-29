Rhian Firmin directs Mallory Mackenzie in a scene from Femme Fiction. Sitting on the stage are (from left): Erin McLean, Nina Kereama-Stevenson, Rosa Stewart and Tom Wilson. Photo / Hannah Pratt

Rhian Firmin directs Mallory Mackenzie in a scene from Femme Fiction. Sitting on the stage are (from left): Erin McLean, Nina Kereama-Stevenson, Rosa Stewart and Tom Wilson. Photo / Hannah Pratt

What qualities do you associate with femininity?

The play Femme Fiction, written by members of Palmerston North’s arts and queer communities, explores the essence and universality of femininity. Produced by Simple Truth Theatre, it runs for three nights from May 9.

“The very first seed of the thought of the idea” was sown in 2021 when Simple Truth performed The Vagina Monologues, Femme Fiction director and producer Rhian Firmin (Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi) said. With the focus on vaginas, the cast felt a lot of stories were missing and wanted to tell stories about femininity.

“That’s unattaching it from womanhood, because to us femininity exists for anyone, for everyone. It’s not owned by women.”

Last year, 10 people workshopped how they felt about their femininity and positive and confrontational experiences. They did writing exercises and started to improvise scenes while Firmin challenged them to write satirical ads.

They ended up with 80 minutes of content that formed a table read/preview show last June. Feedback from the audience helped reshape the play and it is now one hour.

“We are driven by the desire to tell stories that are full of heart and create open, safe spaces where we can share our most raw, real and vulnerable selves,” Firmin said.

The six performers deliver monologues, some of which are autobiographical. These are woven together with scenes addressing universal experiences.

“It’s a short, sharp delight. It’s not a hard-hitting drama, but there are themes that do have weight and topics that need space to breathe.”

There are also heartwarming, relatable and funny moments, plus an original song, with the lyrics taken from the script.

Cast member Hannah Pratt said they have agreed femininity is not encompassed by what they have been sold.

Pratt said Firmin is a strong believer in having people at the centre of a play. “I’ve always had the opportunity to learn something about myself, as well as doing some quality acting.”

Cast member Erin McLean said Firmin welcomes ideas from the cast and makes sure everyone feels okay, but also that the play is the best it can be.

Cast member Mallory Mackenzie said Firmin can read how much energy the cast has or if they are not in the right head-space. “She can really tell when us as individuals or as a collective need time to breathe.”

Firmin pushes her cast to the best of their abilities but is also aware they might have had a bad day.

Mackenzie said Firmin provides an “emotionally safe place” with the freedom to be whacky, and that’s where the special moments are. “Feedback is just part of the process, and it’s always safe.”

Firmin said she gets her energy from caffeine and her cast.

“I have two small children, so some days it’s really not there. I’m passionate about working with people like this and creating stories like this. Energy comes from that.”

Firmin has a 6-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter.

Last year, Simple Truth Theatre received $5000 from the Creative Communities Scheme for Femme Fiction.

The Details

What: Femme Fiction

When: May 9-11, 7pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: globetheatre.co.nz or the box office

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.