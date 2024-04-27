Vanya Insull (VJ Cooks) will talk with Alex Johnston in Palmerston North on May 24. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Kia ora everybody!

On May 9 at 6pm Central Library will host Miriam Sharland’s book launch. Heart Stood Still is an eco-memoir – a series of essays that combine reflections on life, family and the environment around them. Written during a time when she was forced to stay in the country due to disrupted travel plans, Sharland surprised herself by coming to enjoy the beauty of the Manawatū landscape in a way she’d not taken notice of before.

Heart Stood Still is published by Otago University Press.

The 2024 secondary school Pasifika Fusion festival takes place on July 3-4 at the Regent on Broadway. It’s the 20th anniversary of the festival, which is a huge celebration of a multitude of Pacific cultures, and comprises performances, essay writing, poetry and a host of other cool things. Recently the library was honoured with a donation of DVDs from past festivals for the archives. For the presentation, Pasifika Fusion committee members were joined by special guests Polynesian Panthers Dr Lupematasila Misatauveve Melani Anae, Reverend Alec Toeafoa and Tigilau Ness. Come and check out the Pasifika Fusion display at Central Library, running for the first half of May.

As part of NZ Music Month, the engaging and encyclopaedic Jacob Brookie from MAVtech is giving a talk on May 28, at 12.30pm at Central Library, about music and recordings in Aotearoa. Hear about the quirkiest choir in history, the stories behind the early radio stations that brought New Zealand music to air, and just how difficult being a star singer was in the 1890s.

There are many other melodious Music Month offerings, like the return of Palmy Vinyl Club with DJ Antsman, an exhibition of recording equipment in the Sound & Vision Zone at Central Library, and a selection of delectable performances.

As a special treat, enjoy the sweet sounds of Fiji and Rotuma in a choral performance from SGWesleyan Youth, Highbury.

Thanks to The Stomach, MPR, and Radio Control for helping make these things happen.

The Off the Page author talk series continues on May 24 at 6pm with Vanya Insull of VJ Cooks fame. She creates seriously good recipes that are easy to make, and shares them via YouTube, a blog, an app, and that classic Kiwi bookshop staple: cookbooks! Come along for a mouth-wateringly good talk.

Mysterious Manawatū, part of the Mystery In The Library series, is on May 3 at 6pm at Central Library. This session features local crime writers associated with the Ngaio Marsh Awards: Riley Chance, G.B. Ralph, Bing Turkby and Gigi Fenster. You’re guaranteed a criminally good conversation at this one.

At Central Library there’s now a dedicated PressReader device in the newspaper area on the mezzanine floor. PressReader provides access to more than 7000 newspapers and magazines from around the globe, in more than 60 languages. Situated in a nice sunny spot, the touchscreen device is simple to use, and if you have any questions there is always a staff member nearby to assist. Never fear, papyrophiliacs, the library still subscribes to many newspapers in physical form, but PressReader expands the offerings exponentially. Pop in and have a look!

Yours periodically, Palmerston North City Library.