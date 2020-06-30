The Taupo District Council is in an uproar after a councillor uttered a derogatory racist word during Tuesday's council meeting.

Complaints have been laid against Cr John Boddy after he made a comment that was considered to have "extremely inappropriate racial tones".

Mayor David Trewavas said following the comments the councillor's colleagues and staff were in a state of shock and disbelief.

He paused the meeting and asked Cr Boddy to apologise, which he did.

One council staff member, culture community and heritage manager Dylan Tahau, left the chamber.

Trewavas then apologised on behalf of anybody in the chamber or watching the livestream for Cr Boddy's comments.

He said after the meeting that the comment was "incredibly disappointing and was in no way reflective of who we are as a council, or reflective of our values."

"We have taken time to foster strong relationships across all sectors of the community and take great pride in providing an inclusive environment."

Official complaints had been lodged from both elected members and the chief executive and legal advice was now being sought on the next steps with regard to the investigation, Mr Trewavas said.

Cr Boddy has been told not to attend any council meetings or join any council-related activities until the investigation is concluded.

The meeting was attended by councillors, council staff, press, the public and was also available to view on the council's live stream.

A Code of Conduct investigation is to be launched following the comment.

"As a council we will be asking the elected member to refrain from attending council meetings or taking part in any council-related activities until the investigation is concluded."