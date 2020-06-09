A site currently used for transitional housing is now set to be developed into a wastewater programme, council announced today.

Tauranga City Council's Urban Form and Transport Development Committee today agreed in principle to the delivery of the Eastern Corridor Wastewater Programme.



This will enable construction to proceed on a rising main and pump station at 45 Opal Drive, in Pāpāmoa, subject to budget being available through the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.



In 2017, council entered into an agreement with Housing New Zealand to lease the balance of the 45 Opal Drive site for a transitional housing project.

This recognised that a new pump station was required to be built on the site, but that the physical works were not in a position to begin at that time and allowed for the land to be used in the interim.



Although the transitional houses were planned to be temporary, it is accepted that the eventual construction of the pump station in July 2022 will impact upon the tenants and transitional housing availability, particularly given the ongoing demand for these services.



General manager of community services Gareth Wallis said council recognised the importance of transitional housing and the success of the 45 Opal Drive partnership with Tauranga Community Housing Trust.



"A key action within the sub-regional homelessness strategy, Kāinga Tupu, is looking for ways we can mitigate the impact of losing these sites."



Council asked that the community development team continue to work with Kāinga Ora and the Tauranga Community Housing Trust, who have a sub-lease to manage the transitional housing complex, and endeavour to minimise the impact on residents prior to the eventual removal of the transitional housing.