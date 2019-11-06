Hastings District Council is planning to make sure key dates are known well in advance, with two councillors missing the start of the new triennium for overseas holidays.

Returning Hastings Havelock-North ward councillors Wendy Schollum and Eileen Lawson will not attend their swearing-in on Thursday. Schollum is at Disneyland in the US.

At the time of booking, Schollum said she informed both the mayor and democratic support officer of the dates because the council calendar did not extend past the election.



"I was informed that the swearing-in date to be during this pre-booked trip just prior to the election and again reminded all interested parties that I would be away, and was unable to reschedule our trip."

Schollum said she is "disappointed" to miss the swearing-in but noted her attendance record during the past term "speaks for itself".

The trip is the culmination of 10 years of saving and planning and was booked nine months ago when a special offer came up, she said.

"However, I was reassured by both the mayor and staff that swearing me in just 1.5 weeks later would not impede council operations or decision making."

Lawson said her week's holiday was pre-planned for after the election, and before the swearing-in date was known.

The ceremony will be held at Waipatu Marae on Thursday morning, followed by a meeting at the Hastings District Council chambers. Returning councillors Damon Harvey, Bayden Barber, Malcolm Dixon, Tania Kerr, Simon Nixon, Henare O'Keefe, Ann Redstone, Geraldine Travers and Kevin Watkins will be sworn in.

They will be joined by newly-elected councillors Alwyn Corban, Peleti Oli and Sophie Siers.

Hastings Mayor-Elect Sandra Hazlehurst says she's disappointed they don't have everybody attending the inaugural council meeting.

However, she said Schollum and Lawson will be officially sworn in in less than two weeks' time.

"The date for the inaugural council meeting wasn't scheduled in prior to the election, so Wendy and Eileen were unaware of the date when they booked these holidays months ago.

"We'll be making sure elected members know these key dates in advance in the future."