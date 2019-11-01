Although Hamish McDouall won back his mayoralty with ease, retaining the position unopposed, the time since has been the opposite as the mayor has been kept busy in what he describes as an "absolutely crazy" three weeks of preparation for his second term. McDouall sat down with reporter Abe Leach to discuss the current state of the council and district, and the future of Whanganui.

The mayor has yet to meet with all 12 councillors, but said inductions had begun and were running differently to what the previous council experienced in 2016.

It was a time when divisiveness was present

