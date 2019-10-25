

Third-term councillor Greg Innes has been chosen as the deputy mayor for Whangārei.

In choosing him as her deputy, mayor Sheryl Mai said Innes had proven himself in his six years as chair of the council's Strategy, Planning and Development committee and had a proven track record as a wise and experienced adviser.

The mayor has retained three of the former council's four committees: Infrastructure; Strategy, Planning and Development; and Community Development.

The work of the former Finance and Corporate committee will be undertaken by the full council.

Six-term councillor from Bream Bay Shelley Deeming will chair the Strategy, Planning and Development committee.

Mai said Deeming had previously chaired both the Finance and Corporate, and Planning committees in the past and brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.

Re-elected Hikurangi Coastal Ward Councillor Greg Martin has retained the Infrastructure chair.

Denby Ward councillor Gavin Benney has been appointed to chair the Community Development Committee.

"All councillors will also be members on all three committees ensuring deep understanding of the work of council on behalf of our community."

Swearing-in of the new council will be held on October 31 at Semenoff Stadium, followed by their meeting in council chambers the next day.