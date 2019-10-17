It was the closest electoral race in the country and it's finally been decided - Carole Isaacson has won race for the northern ward seat on Tararua District Council from another former councillor, Jim Crispin, by just three votes.

Isaacson gained 1167 votes to Crispin's 1164, but he says there won't be a recount.

"If I was to take the seat as a result of a recount it would leave a bad taste. I want to take a more dignified stance."

Isaacson, who was standing in a paddock judging horse events at the Gisborne A&P Show when contacted about her success, said she was philosophical about the outcome.

Advertisement

"I just thought what will be will be. I was very open-minded, but I thought if Jim did get through he knew what to do.

"Who would have thought there would be so much interest in the result.

"You go from being a little person in Tararua to the whole country knowing who you are.

"At least now the country knows where Tararua is. It's been good publicity for the district."

Going forward, Isaacson said she was keen to see a skatepark for the town, to see the final outcome of the Friends of Carnegie campaign and to see High St shop frontages tidied up.

"I want to keep promoting Tararua and to make sure our farmers are looked after."

Crispin said Isaacson was someone he respected and she had done a good job as a councillor.

He served on the council from 1995 to 2004, returning in 2013 and 2016.

Advertisement

"I was seeking a sixth term so that we could get the Route 52 issue sorted out. We were quite upset that the funding to fix the road was withdrawn. We then had to go down the path of applying for money through the Progressive Growth Fund. I really wanted to get my teeth into that."

He said the coast roads were ones he drove frequently and had a good knowledge of the state of them.

He also had a good understanding of the needs of the rural sector and he was concerned as to whether there was anybody on the new council who would fill this role.

"I have enjoyed my time associated with the council. There have been a lot of initiatives carried through to fruition and there are a lot more in the pipeline so I feel a little bit sad that I won't be there to see them through.

"I have been dealt this hand so I will go and lick my wounds."

He said he wished the new council well for the future.

Erana Peeti-Webber topped the poll with 1916 votes, Kerry Sutherland gained 1402 and Sharon Wards 1341. They will represent the northern ward on the council.

The southern ward will be represented by Raylene Treder, who gained 1850 votes; Shirley Hull, 1661 votes; Alison Franklin, 1509; and Peter Johns 1413.

The results for Dannevirke Community Board remained unchanged with Ross Macdonald, Pat Walshe, Kim Spooner-Taylor and Terry Hynes retaining their seats.

Macdonald, who has chaired the board, has served two-and-a-half terms.

He said his focus now was to concentrate on establishing a skatepark that could incorporate a skatebowl, rough ground for BMX riders and possibly a half-sized basketball court.