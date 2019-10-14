On Saturday, Sharon Hunter watched her husband Tenby Powell win the Tauranga mayoralty. By Monday, she was back in Auckland to chair a board meeting.

Supporting her partner of 28 years in his high-profile new job is just another role to juggle for one of New Zealand's best-known businesswomen.

Hunter founded PC Direct at age 22 and turned the business into a household name in personal computing before selling it in 1997.

