On Saturday, Sharon Hunter watched her husband Tenby Powell win the Tauranga mayoralty. By Monday, she was back in Auckland to chair a board meeting.

Supporting her partner of 28 years in his high-profile new job is just another role to juggle for one of New Zealand's best-known businesswomen.

Hunter founded PC Direct at age 22 and turned the business into a household name in personal computing before selling it in 1997.

That multi-million dollar success kickstarted a career in business and entrepreneurship that has included roles in various high-growth companies, business awards, membership on the advisory board for the 2011 Rugby World Cup and helped the couple land on the rich list.

She has raised two children, now young adults, with Powell and is a director of Hunter Powell Investments, a business the couple formed in 1999.

She also sits on the boards of not-for-profit organisations that include Starship - a role she said was particularly close to her heart after 14 years with the children's hospital.

Hunter said it was "a juggle", but one many women in business around New Zealand were used to.

It's the board roles - as well as her son in Auckland and daughter in Wellington - that will have her putting in plenty of kilometres over the term of Powell's mayoralty.

Hunter said she would be based in Tauranga and was embracing video conferencing software to minimise her carbon footprint.

The couple has listed their Westmere home for sale . Powell told NZME he expected it to fetch around $20m, it's listing price when it was last on the market in 2016.

Tenby Powell and Sharon Hunter at Kulim Park after his mayoral win. Photo / George Novak

Powell said they were keen to buy in Tauranga, but not in any hurry.

Hunter, whose father lives in Tauranga, said in addition to supporting Powell, she wanted to play to her strengths and support women entrepreneurs.

"I love helping women succeed in business."

She said she would be joining the Tauranga branch of Enterprise Angels and also hoped to pick up a couple of board roles on local companies.

She also keen to get involved in the local social sector.

At Powell's campaign celebration on Saturday night, she said seeing him watching him go through the "longest job interview in the world" had made her feel a "new level of awe" for her husband.

She said there had been tough days on the campaign, and thanked supporters for having his back, and her family's back.

Hunter said she could not say much about her plans to bring one of her businesses to Tauranga, saying it was a bit too early.

Powell described it as a "really cool tech-disruption business".