On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
That multi-million dollar success kickstarted a career in business and entrepreneurship that has included roles in various high-growth companies, business awards, membership on the advisory board for the 2011 Rugby World Cup and helped the couple land on the rich list.
She has raised two children, now young adults, with Powell and is a director of Hunter Powell Investments, a business the couple formed in 1999.
She also sits on the boards of not-for-profit organisations that include Starship - a role she said was particularly close to her heart after 14 years with the children's hospital.
Hunter said it was "a juggle", but one many women in business around New Zealand were used to.
It's the board roles - as well as her son in Auckland and daughter in Wellington - that will have her putting in plenty of kilometres over the term of Powell's mayoralty.
Hunter said she would be based in Tauranga and was embracing video conferencing software to minimise her carbon footprint.